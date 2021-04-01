Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) in a research report report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.40.

NYSE:STNG opened at $18.46 on Monday. Scorpio Tankers has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $28.21. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.06. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -42.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 32,479 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 26,493 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter worth about $30,213,000. Institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

