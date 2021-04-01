Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 926.5% during the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,291,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067,826 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 216.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 748,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,017,000 after acquiring an additional 511,830 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,031,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,320,000 after acquiring an additional 418,953 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 249.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 425,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,134,000 after acquiring an additional 303,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,068,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

SCHD stock opened at $72.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.57. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $43.18 and a 1 year high of $73.81.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.