Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,293,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262,582 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.86% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $147,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 15,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD opened at $72.92 on Thursday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.18 and a fifty-two week high of $73.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.00 and its 200-day moving average is $63.57.

