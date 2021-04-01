Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Holdings Decreased by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC trimmed its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 854.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $77,000.

Shares of SCHR opened at $56.41 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.92. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $56.37 and a 12 month high of $58.99.

