Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 52,617 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 45.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 52,617 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Hologic were worth $4,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,439,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,925,560,000 after acquiring an additional 6,263,184 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,838,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,517,655,000 after acquiring an additional 808,123 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,068,306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $150,634,000 after acquiring an additional 22,372 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,735,435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,392,000 after acquiring an additional 148,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 28.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,728,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $114,908,000 after acquiring an additional 382,831 shares during the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $74.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.52 and a 200-day moving average of $72.45. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $85.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.72. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Hologic’s revenue was up 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $707,866.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HOLX. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Hologic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.44.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

