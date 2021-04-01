Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 26,950 Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its holdings in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,950 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $5,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Big Lots in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Big Lots by 74.1% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Big Lots in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Big Lots by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in Big Lots by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.75.

NYSE BIG opened at $68.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.59 and a 200-day moving average of $53.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39. Big Lots, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.76 and a 52-week high of $72.27.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.09. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. Big Lots’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is 32.70%.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

