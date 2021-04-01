Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 89.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,708 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 362,207 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $5,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XLNX. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 368.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 290 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 11,860 shares during the period. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $122,068.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,826.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total transaction of $763,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,363.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of XLNX opened at $123.90 on Thursday. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.00 and a twelve month high of $154.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.40, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The business had revenue of $803.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus cut shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.06.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

