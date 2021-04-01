Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 382,345 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 65,267 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $5,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,356 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HBI opened at $19.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $21.24.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 52.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.09%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.85.

In related news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 40,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $646,804.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,254,608.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $1,027,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,654 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,893.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,130 shares of company stock valued at $2,886,204 in the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

