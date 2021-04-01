Schroder Investment Management Group Has $5.27 Million Holdings in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 106.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,685 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,343 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.26% of Meritor worth $5,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Meritor by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 82,799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Meritor by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 584,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,325,000 after purchasing an additional 245,148 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Meritor by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 78,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 14,288 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new position in Meritor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,449,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Meritor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meritor alerts:

MTOR stock opened at $29.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.41. Meritor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.03 and a fifty-two week high of $33.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 2.19.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $889.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.00 million. Meritor had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meritor, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meritor news, Director Ivor J. Evans sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $3,224,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 199,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $6,354,308.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,113.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Meritor Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.