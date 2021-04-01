Schroder Investment Management Group Has $4.17 Million Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $4,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MOH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 315.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after purchasing an additional 37,873 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $1,319,000. Barings LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $259,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 11.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 58,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 6.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 291,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,282,000 after purchasing an additional 17,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $233.76 on Thursday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $127.56 and a one year high of $246.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $223.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($1.99). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total transaction of $183,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total value of $82,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MOH shares. Truist boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.38.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

Further Reading: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.