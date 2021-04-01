Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF) Short Interest Up 98.6% in March

Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 199,200 shares, an increase of 98.6% from the February 28th total of 100,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,992.0 days.

Scatec ASA stock opened at $24.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.20. Scatec ASA has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $26.50.

About Scatec ASA

Scatec ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated independent solar power producer. The company operates through Power Production; Services; and Development and Construction segments. It is involved in the project design and development, financing, engineering, procurement, construction management, ownership, operation and maintenance, and asset management of solar photovoltaic power plants.

