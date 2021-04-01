SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Raised to “Overweight” at KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has $313.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SBA Communications from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James upgraded SBA Communications from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $309.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $325.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SBA Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $311.93.

SBAC stock opened at $277.55 on Wednesday. SBA Communications has a 52-week low of $232.88 and a 52-week high of $328.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,850.21 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.33%.

In other news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total transaction of $214,313.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,919,662.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total value of $1,052,773.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,710 shares in the company, valued at $8,295,693.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 143.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 278,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,331,000 after acquiring an additional 164,195 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 7.6% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 7.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 9.5% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

