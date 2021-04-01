Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF) Short Interest Update

Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 295,300 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the February 28th total of 370,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 295.3 days.

OTCMKTS SASOF remained flat at $$13.76 during trading hours on Thursday. Sasol has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $15.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.92.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

