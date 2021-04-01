Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Shares Sold by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP lessened its position in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 69.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 56,023 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANM. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina during the 1st quarter worth $405,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,489 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 112,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 61,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 18,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,719,275 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $127,656,000 after buying an additional 487,351 shares during the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanmina stock opened at $41.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.32. Sanmina Co. has a 52 week low of $22.70 and a 52 week high of $42.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sanmina Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SANM. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Sanmina from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Argus cut Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Sanmina has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

