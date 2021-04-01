Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Purchases 150 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 615 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,275,771 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,474,940,000 after acquiring an additional 765,752 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,367,303 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $694,445,000 after acquiring an additional 318,250 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,267,330 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $678,548,000 after acquiring an additional 651,130 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,738,264 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $594,421,000 after acquiring an additional 402,863 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,441,496 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $547,233,000 after acquiring an additional 120,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NXPI. KeyCorp boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $216.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.50.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.09, for a total value of $526,157.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,616 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,625.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total value of $347,757.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,649.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 87,241 shares of company stock valued at $17,264,884 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $201.34 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $189.55 and a 200-day moving average of $160.60. The company has a market capitalization of $55.52 billion, a PE ratio of -379.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $72.86 and a 52-week high of $209.59.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. On average, equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 27.99%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

