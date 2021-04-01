Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $244,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $151.55 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $93.60 and a 12-month high of $153.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

