Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $216,000 Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 43.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 400 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt lifted its position in Netflix by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 5,089 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Netflix by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,939 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in Netflix by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,830 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,028 shares of company stock worth $2,782,466 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $521.66 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $357.51 and a 1 year high of $593.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $529.70 and its 200-day moving average is $514.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.14, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NFLX. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $540.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $585.35.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

