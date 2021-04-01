Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $166,000 Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000.

VYM stock opened at $101.09 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $67.16 and a 1 year high of $102.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.57.

