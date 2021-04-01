Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Grows Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 86.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLB opened at $27.19 on Thursday. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $30.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.00.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

SLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Schlumberger from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.02.

In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,796.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

