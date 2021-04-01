Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) Short Interest Update

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,059,400 shares, a growth of 45.9% from the February 28th total of 4,152,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15,148.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAPMF opened at $2.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.47. Saipem has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saipem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Saipem SpA engages in the engineering, drilling, and construction of projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT.

