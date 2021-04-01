Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) Short Interest Update

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,059,400 shares, a growth of 45.9% from the February 28th total of 4,152,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15,148.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAPMF opened at $2.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.47. Saipem has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saipem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

About Saipem

Saipem SpA engages in the engineering, drilling, and construction of projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT.

