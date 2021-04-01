SailingStone Capital Partners LLC Has $4.92 Million Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

SailingStone Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 36.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,891 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 21,871 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy makes up 2.0% of SailingStone Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $4,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 5,130,939 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $308,010,000 after buying an additional 2,818,825 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,931,813 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $115,967,000 after purchasing an additional 26,228 shares in the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6,928.1% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 1,750,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,100 shares in the last quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 1,156,687 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $69,436,000 after purchasing an additional 191,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 792.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 806,063 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,388,000 after purchasing an additional 715,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNG stock traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,951. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.20 and a 200 day moving average of $53.60. The stock has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.58 and a 12-month high of $77.11.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 19.31%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LNG shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.30.

In related news, Director David B. Kilpatrick sold 4,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $331,973.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,319. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

