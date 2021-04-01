Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Short Interest Update

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, a growth of 82.4% from the February 28th total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS SAFRY traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $34.04. The stock had a trading volume of 56,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,650. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Safran has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $37.88. The company has a market capitalization of $58.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.51.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAFRY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Safran in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Safran from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Safran from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Safran in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Safran in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Safran has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

