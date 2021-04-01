Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Safran S.A. is a France-based high-technology company which produces aircraft and rocket engines and propulsion systems. It divides its work into three segments: Aerospace, Aircraft and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion division provides engines, turbines and parts for aircraft, and rocket boosters for civil, military and spatial markets. The Aircraft Equipment division produces landing gear, wheels and carbon brakes, aircraft engine nacelles and airborne power electronics. The Defense division includes the subsidiary, Sagem, and makes systems and equipment for inertial navigation and other defense applications to be used on military transport and combat aircraft, helicopters, warships, armored vehicles and artillery systems. It operates through ISEI, Aerospace Power Distribution Management Solutions and the Integrated Cockpit Solutions business of Eaton Corporation. “

SAFRY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Safran in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Safran in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a hold rating for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Safran from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Safran currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAFRY opened at $34.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Safran has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $37.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.73.

Safran Company Profile

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

