saffron.finance (SFI) Price Hits $1,557.33 on Major Exchanges

saffron.finance (CURRENCY:SFI) traded up 27.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. In the last week, saffron.finance has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar. saffron.finance has a market cap of $129.34 million and $9.01 million worth of saffron.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One saffron.finance token can now be bought for approximately $1,557.33 or 0.02653543 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.87 or 0.00064530 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 42.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.20 or 0.00370084 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00006930 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $469.98 or 0.00800806 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.36 or 0.00087520 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00048117 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00029791 BTC.

saffron.finance Token Profile

saffron.finance’s total supply is 89,821 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,053 tokens. saffron.finance’s official message board is medium.com/saffron-finance

saffron.finance Token Trading

