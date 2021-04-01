Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE LMT opened at $369.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $344.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $358.32. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $417.62.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.38%.
Several research analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.00.
About Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.
