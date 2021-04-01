Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 49.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter worth $919,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Change Path LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter worth $242,000.

Shares of RHS opened at $157.86 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $119.74 and a 1-year high of $160.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.86.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

