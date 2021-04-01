Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,493 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Towerpoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 14,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 8,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

SPYG opened at $57.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $33.88 and a twelve month high of $58.53.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

