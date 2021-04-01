Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,427 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 86,753 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,150 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 32,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 48.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on F shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.68.

F opened at $12.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.70 billion, a PE ratio of -306.25, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $4.17 and a 1-year high of $13.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.56.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $33.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.89 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. On average, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

