Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Invests $77,000 in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 36,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 21.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.25 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.55.

Shares of NYSE PK opened at $21.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.82. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a one year low of $5.67 and a one year high of $24.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.25.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.33). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 19.63% and a negative net margin of 71.01%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

