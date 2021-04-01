Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Invests $157,000 in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VPU. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 428.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 12,460 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VPU opened at $140.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.10. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $112.44 and a 12-month high of $147.38.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

