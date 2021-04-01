Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Buys New Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.18.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:JPM opened at $152.61 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $82.40 and a 52 week high of $161.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.51.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

