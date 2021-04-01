SafeCoin Market Cap Hits $4.31 Million (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 53.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One SafeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000263 BTC on exchanges. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $4.31 million and $1,707.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SafeCoin has traded up 46.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,018.38 or 0.99961426 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00032826 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00010346 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.24 or 0.00393354 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $180.42 or 0.00305581 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $442.25 or 0.00749057 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.00 or 0.00105016 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003366 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00006110 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

