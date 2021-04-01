Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Posts Earnings Results

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sachem Capital had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 48.07%.

Shares of SACH stock opened at $5.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $115.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.37. Sachem Capital has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $5.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sachem Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th.

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company is involved in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Connecticut. It offers loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties located in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Florida, New York, Vermont, and Rhode Island.

