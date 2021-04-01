Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Downgraded by Scotiabank to “Sector Perform”

Scotiabank downgraded shares of Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Laurentian upped their price target on Russel Metals from C$22.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their target price on Russel Metals from C$22.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on Russel Metals to C$27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Russel Metals from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Russel Metals from C$19.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of TSE:RUS opened at C$24.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.56 billion and a PE ratio of 64.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.19, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$25.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$21.98. Russel Metals has a 12 month low of C$11.69 and a 12 month high of C$26.59.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$670.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$674.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Russel Metals will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 389.74%.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

