RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.11.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of RPM International from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of RPM International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of RPM International stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.32. 1,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,848. The company has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.83. RPM International has a fifty-two week low of $55.85 and a fifty-two week high of $98.35.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. RPM International had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 35.72%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that RPM International will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.51%.

In related news, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 9,668 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total transaction of $820,716.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,828,305.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 8,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total transaction of $763,737.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPM. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in RPM International by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RPM International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RPM International by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in RPM International by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in RPM International by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Specialty. The Industrial segment is the maintenance and protection products for roofing and waterproofing systems, flooring, passive fire protection, corrosion control, high-performance sealing and bonding solutions, infrastructure rehabilitation and repair, and other construction chemicals.

