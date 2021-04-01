Royale Finance Trading Down 6.9% This Week (ROYA)

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 1st. Over the last week, Royale Finance has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Royale Finance has a market cap of $5.73 million and $2.09 million worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Royale Finance token can currently be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00000966 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.87 or 0.00063990 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $199.90 or 0.00337731 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00006944 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $454.97 or 0.00768683 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.72 or 0.00089065 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00048403 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00028650 BTC.

Royale Finance Profile

Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 tokens.

Royale Finance Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

