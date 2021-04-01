Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ROYMY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Societe Generale raised shares of Royal Mail from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Mail currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of ROYMY stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,595. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.42. Royal Mail has a 12-month low of $2.99 and a 12-month high of $14.86.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

