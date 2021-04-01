Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Royal Mail (LON:RMG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 4 ($0.05) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 99.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Royal Mail to GBX 635 ($8.30) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Royal Mail to GBX 704 ($9.20) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Royal Mail to GBX 708 ($9.25) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 355 ($4.64) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Mail currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 361.91 ($4.73).

RMG traded down GBX 19.30 ($0.25) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 485.30 ($6.34). 6,226,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,478,315. The company has a market cap of £4.85 billion and a PE ratio of 220.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 482.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 350.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Royal Mail has a one year low of GBX 123.52 ($1.61) and a one year high of GBX 531.20 ($6.94).

In related news, insider Keith Williams acquired 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 466 ($6.09) per share, for a total transaction of £31,688 ($41,400.57).

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

