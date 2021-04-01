Royal Boskalis Westminster (OTCMKTS:KKWFF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Royal Boskalis Westminster (OTCMKTS:KKWFF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a drop of 28.9% from the February 28th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.2 days.

KKWFF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ING Group upgraded Royal Boskalis Westminster from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Boskalis Westminster in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, AlphaValue raised Royal Boskalis Westminster to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

KKWFF remained flat at $$32.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.49. Royal Boskalis Westminster has a 52-week low of $19.55 and a 52-week high of $32.90.

Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. provides dredging, offshore energy, and maritime services worldwide. Its Dredging & Inland Infra segment engages constructs and maintains ports and waterways; and provides land reclamation, coastal defense, riverbank protection, and underwater rock fragmentation services.

