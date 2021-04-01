Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL)

Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$2.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s current price.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Trilogy International Partners from C$1.85 to C$1.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

TSE:TRL opened at C$1.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$108.79 million and a PE ratio of -5.82. Trilogy International Partners has a fifty-two week low of C$0.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.37.

Trilogy International Partners Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless voice and data communications services in New Zealand, Australia, and Bolivia. The company's services comprise postpaid and prepaid plans, including local, international long distance, and roaming services for subscribers and international visitors roaming on its networks.

