Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS)

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $303.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on ESS. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $283.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.06.

ESS stock opened at $271.84 on Tuesday. Essex Property Trust has a 12 month low of $186.30 and a 12 month high of $294.79. The firm has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 9.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

