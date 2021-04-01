Round Rock Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,074 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $102.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $109.25. 145,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,598,283. The stock has a market cap of $128.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.44, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $60.90 and a twelve month high of $112.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

