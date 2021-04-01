Round Rock Advisors LLC Makes New $283,000 Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $2.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $216.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,777. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.61. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $104.82 and a 12 month high of $223.62.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.