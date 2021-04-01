Round Rock Advisors LLC Makes New $2.24 Million Investment in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Round Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 2.1% of Round Rock Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21.7% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.94. The company had a trading volume of 57,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,407,089. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $39.13 and a twelve month high of $67.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.75.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

