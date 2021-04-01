Round Rock Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 965 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 965 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000. Netflix accounts for approximately 0.5% of Round Rock Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 106,797.9% in the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102,622 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $55,491,000 after purchasing an additional 102,526 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Netflix by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,068 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 576,502 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $311,732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 363 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NFLX traded up $10.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $531.85. 87,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,788,704. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $529.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $514.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $357.51 and a 12 month high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Netflix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush raised their target price on Netflix from $235.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $540.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Netflix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $585.35.

In other Netflix news, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 476 shares in the company, valued at $268,602.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,028 shares of company stock worth $2,782,466 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

