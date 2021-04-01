Ross Fielding Sells 999,715 Shares of RXP Services Limited (ASX:RXP) Stock

RXP Services Limited (ASX:RXP) insider Ross Fielding sold 999,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.50 ($0.36), for a total value of A$499,857.50 ($357,041.07).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.45.

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from RXP Services’s previous Interim dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. RXP Services’s payout ratio is currently -97.56%.

RXP Services Limited provides information and communications technology consulting, development, support, and maintenance services in the Asia-Pacific Region. The company offers innovation, customer experience and service design, mobile and app development, talent solutions, and user experience services; and application and cloud development, architecture and solutions design, bots and intelligent applications, and customer relationship management services, as well as digital experience platforms, DevOps solutions, and Internet of Things.

