Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Upgraded at Truist Securities

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) was upgraded by Truist Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $367.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $480.00. Truist Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 12.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ROKU. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $200.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $300.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $180.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $410.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $384.86.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $325.77 on Tuesday. Roku has a 52-week low of $79.38 and a 52-week high of $486.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -387.82 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $386.41 and a 200-day moving average of $313.96.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $649.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.85 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. As a group, analysts forecast that Roku will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 23,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.55, for a total value of $11,220,227.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,311 shares in the company, valued at $17,158,763.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.73, for a total transaction of $131,803.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,803.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 795,515 shares of company stock worth $307,562,427. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $938,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

