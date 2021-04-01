Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 117.67% and a negative net margin of 47.23%.

Shares of NASDAQ RMTI opened at $1.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $108.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Rockwell Medical has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $2.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.42 and its 200 day moving average is $1.18.

Several research analysts have commented on RMTI shares. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Rockwell Medical from $9.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rockwell Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis. The company offers Triferic, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores; and Calcitriol, an active vitamin D injection for the management of hypocalcemia in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis.

