Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 47.23% and a negative return on equity of 117.67%.

NASDAQ:RMTI opened at $1.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.42 and a 200-day moving average of $1.18. Rockwell Medical has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $2.62. The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on RMTI shares. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Rockwell Medical from $9.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rockwell Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis. The company offers Triferic, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores; and Calcitriol, an active vitamin D injection for the management of hypocalcemia in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis.

