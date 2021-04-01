Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Trading Down 5%

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) shares were down 5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $41.62 and last traded at $41.84. Approximately 1,174 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 492,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.06.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RCKT shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.64.

The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -24.38 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.30 and a quick ratio of 7.30.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.56). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCKT. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 170.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $75,000.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has four clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

