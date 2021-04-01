Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Trading Down 5%

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) shares were down 5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $41.62 and last traded at $41.84. Approximately 1,174 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 492,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.06.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RCKT shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.64.
The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -24.38 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.30 and a quick ratio of 7.30.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCKT. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 170.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $75,000.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:RCKT)
Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has four clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.
